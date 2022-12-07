President Of India To Visit Uttarakhand From December 8 To 9

New Delhi (The Hawk): The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit Uttarakhand from December 8 to 9, 2022.

On December 8, 2022, the President will attend a civic reception to be hosted by the Government of Uttarakhand in Dehradun. She will also virtually inaugurate/lay foundation stones for various projects of Uttarakhand related to energy, education, roads, transport and urban development.

On December 9, 2022, the President will address the valedictory function of the 97th Common Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie. On the same day, she will also grace the annual convocation of Doon University at Dehradun.