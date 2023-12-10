President Of India To Visit UP From December 11 To 12

New Delhi (The Hawk): The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit Uttar Pradesh from 11 to 12 December, 2023.

On December 11, the President will grace the 45th convocation of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith at Varanasi. In the same evening, she will grace the 27 years celebration of Divine Heart Foundation (India) at Lucknow. On December 12, the President will grace the 2nd convocation of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Lucknow.