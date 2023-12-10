    Menu
    States & UTs

    President Of India To Visit UP From December 11 To 12

    author-img
    Inam Ansari
    December10/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu

    New Delhi (The Hawk): The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit Uttar Pradesh from 11 to 12 December, 2023.
    On December 11, the President will grace the 45th convocation of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith at Varanasi. In the same evening, she will grace the 27 years celebration of Divine Heart Foundation (India) at Lucknow. On December 12, the President will grace the 2nd convocation of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Lucknow.

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Uttar Pradesh President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu Indian Institute of Information Technology Celebration events
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in