President Of India Graces The 10th Convocation Of Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya

New Delhi (The Hawk): The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the 10th convocation of Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya at Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh today (September 1, 2023).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that in the modern world, the individuals, institutions and countries should remain ahead in innovation and adopting science & technology for greater progress. She added that for the development of science and technology, appropriate facilities, environment and encouragement are needed. She was happy to note the establishment of Accelerator Based Research Centre at the Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya. She expressed confidence that this Centre would make its mark through useful research. Speaking about the recent success of Chandrayaan-3 mission, the President said that behind that success was not only the ability acquired through years of hard work and dedication, but also the commitment of moving forward without getting discouraged by the obstacles and failures. She urged the Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya to organize knowledge-enhancing programs and competitions on this historic achievement which would help in developing scientific temper in the society.

The President said that today India is a respected member of the Nuclear Club and the Space Club on the strength of hard work and talent of our scientists and engineers. She added that the example of ‘High Science’ at ‘Low Cost’ presented by India is appreciated in the country and abroad. She said that by attaining high level competence, students of this university can participate in important decisions of society, state and country. She added that creating opportunities amid challenges is an effective way to achieve success.

The President said that Guru Ghasidas had spread the immortal and living message that all human beings are equal. About 250 years ago, he advocated for the equality of underprivileged, backward and women. She said that youth can build a better society by following these ideals.

The President noted that there are a large number of tribals in the area around the Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya. She said that students can learn life values like sensitivity towards nature, sense of equality in community life and participation of women from the tribal community.