President Of India Confers National Florence Nightingale Awards 2022 And 2023 To 30 Awardees At Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi (The Hawk): President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu conferred the National Florence Nightingale Awards for the year 2022 and 2023 to the nursing professionals at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today. Thirty nursing professionals were awarded the prestigious award for their dedication, duty and service to the community.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prof S P Baghel and other dignitaries were also present.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also briefed President Smt Draupadi Murmu about the progress of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Abhiyaan and expressed gratitude for her leadership in the country wide campaign which has seen people from various walks of life and regions come forth in a spirit of enthusiasm and community service to supports lakhs of TB patients. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has highlighted the Abhiyaan and the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative in his Mann Ki Baat on 18th June 2023. "India has set a target of eradicating TB by 2025. Ni-kshay Mitra has taken charge of this movement against TB. Thousands of people are adopting TB patients in rural areas. This is the true strength of India. The youth is also contributing to achieving the target of eradicating TB by 2025," Prime Minister said.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also informed the President that Government of India will soon start a special campaign to eliminate sickle cell anaemia across the country. The Union Health Minister briefed the President on the Mission and sought her guidance for its success. The special mission to eliminate SCA by 2047 was announced in the Union Budget 2023-24. It will entail awareness creation, universal screening and counselling of 7 crore people in the age group of 0-40 years in affected tribal areas.

The National Florence Nightingale Awards were instituted in the year 1973 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as a mark of recognition for the meritorious services rendered by the nurses and nursing professionals to the society. These are given in the honour of Florence Nightingale who is revered as the founder of modern nursing.