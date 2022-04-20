President Obama to visit Daily Show before Jon Stewart's exit

Los Angeles: TV host Jon Stewart will welcome President Barack Obama for one last time before his impending departure from "The Daily Show". Obama will pay a final visit to "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" on Tuesday, July 21, Comedy Central has announced, reported Los Angeles Times. It will be Obama's third appearance as the President of the United States, and his seventh appearance overall. He last visited the Emmy-winning talk show during the 2012 campaign for election. Obama was previously enlisted as one of David Letterman's final "Late Show" guests in May. He also helped bid farewell to Stephen Colbert on "The Colbert Report" in December by delivering a special Obamacare edition of the popular segment "The Word". Stewart will make his final appearance as "The Daily Show" host on August 6. Trevor Noah will take over the seat starting September 28. PTI