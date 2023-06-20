President Murmu wishes people on occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra

New Delhi: On Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu wished everyone a happy and prosperous life in honour of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra.

Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath's chariots are drawn from the Shri Jagannath temple to the Shree Gundicha temple in Puri as part of the yearly yatra. Other sections of the country have yatras that are very similar to this one.

I want to send my warmest greetings and best wishes to everyone in my country, but especially to the devotees of Lord Jagannath, on the occasion of the beginning of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. I hope that everyone celebrates this holiday of commitment and dedication with joy, peace, and prosperity. Murmu tweeted, "Jai Jagannath" in both Hindi and Odia.—Inputs from Agencies