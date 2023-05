New Delhi: The new Parliament building, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, was met with praise and joy from President Droupadi Murmu.

In her message at the ceremony, the President remarked that the opening of the new Parliament building would be immortalised in the annals of history.

Murmu wrote, "The inauguration of the new Parliament building is a matter of pride and joy for all of the people of India."—Inputs from Agencies