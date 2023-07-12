President Murmu to visit Scindia Palace in MP's Gwalior

Bhopal: On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, to take part in a number of events.

During the inauguration ceremony, she will also speak to the assembled students from the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management (IIITM).

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will receive the President at Gwalior airport and will drive her to Jai Vilas Palace, the iconic Scindia Palace in Gwalior. During her four-hour visit to Gwalior, she will pay a visit to the museum gallery in Jai Vilas Palace.

The President then plans to have lunch with the Scindia family at Jai Vilash Palace. The President would also be greeted by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, and Governor Mangubhai Patel. Senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, are also expected to be present.

Notably, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has been making frequent trips to Gwalior and appearing at public events there during the past few months. Scindia's media cell said in a statement, "The President Droupadi Murmu will be received at Gwalior Airport and will be welcomed at Jai Vilas Palace where she will be having lunch with Scindia family at 1 pm."

Consequently, the Inspector General and the Deputy Inspector General of Police from the Gwalior and Chambal regions gathered on Tuesday to discuss the state of security in their own regions.

Over 150 officers and over 2,000 personnel would be deployed at various locations to ensure the President's safety, as stated by Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel.—Inputs from Agencies