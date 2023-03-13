President Murmu to government servants: Change for better thinking

New Delhi: On Monday, President Droupadi Murmu urged government workers to adopt a "change for better" mentality rather than the more common desire to defend the status quo.

As part of the 124th Induction Training Programme at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), officers from the state civil services of Murmu visited the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to offer their congratulations on their promotions and induction into the Indian Administrative Services.

The president noted that nearly all of the officials have worked for state governments in some capacity for over 20 years, during which time they must have encountered several obstacles and made difficult decisions.

"The president noted that an inclination to keep things as they are may be seen on numerous instances. Both lethargy and a lack of concern for the difficulties of others, which are bound to arise as a result of the dynamic nature of our environment, are to blame. Government workers should proceed with an attitude of "change for the better," "a report from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Murmu emphasised to the officers the importance of putting "Country First and People First" in their work.

She emphasised that, as IAS officials, they must act with "purity, transparency, commitment, and promptness," as stated in the release.

The president has stated that the government requires employees that are creative, proactive, polite, professional, progressive, enthusiastic, transparent, technologically savvy, and constructive. Those who "embody these leadership styles and principles" in the administrative sphere "will be better equipped to serve the nation and citizens," the statement read.—Inputs from Agencies