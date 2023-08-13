    Menu
    India

    President Murmu to address nation on eve of 77th Independence Day

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    August13/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: The Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Sunday that President Droupadi Murmu will give a speech to the nation on August 14, the eve of the country's 77th independence day.

    The Rashtrapati Bhavan has announced that the address will be televised in Hindi and then English beginning at 7 p.m. on the whole national network of Akashvani and simulcast on all Doordarshan channels.

    The address will first air in Hindi and English on Doordarshan, and then in regional languages on Doordarshan's regional channels. At 9:30 PM on each of its regional networks, Akashvani will air local language versions.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :President Droupadi Murmu Rashtrapati Bhavan Akashvani Doordarshan independence day
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in