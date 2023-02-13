President Murmu Hands Forest Rights Charter To People Of Bhoxa Community

Lucknow: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday distributed Forest Rights Charter to members of the indigenous Bhoxa community.

Murmu was gracing the 10th convocation of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow on Monday.

The President, who is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh starting Monday, will participate in various events, including the Valedictory Session of UP Global Investors Summit-2023 in Lucknow.

She will also visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the Kal Bhairav Temple before attending the Ganga Aarti at Varanasi. In the evening, the President will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Uttar Pradesh government at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow.

The summit is the flagship investment meet of the state government, aimed at bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think-tanks and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

Investor UP 2.0 is a comprehensive, investor-centric and service-oriented investment ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh that endeavors to deliver relevant, well-defined, standardized services to investors, said an official statement. —ANI