    President Murmu greets citizens on Nuakhai festival

    Nidhi Khurana
    September20/ 2023
    New Delhi: On Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu wished citizens a happy Nuakhai festival and the best for the country and its people.

    Nuakhai is an agricultural festival celebrated in the western districts of Odisha, during which the first harvest is presented to the goddess and the blessings of the village elders are sought.

    Sambalpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Deogarh, and Sundergarh are among the most popular locations to celebrate the festival.—Inputs from Agencies

