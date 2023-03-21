President Murmu greets citizens on eve of Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand

New Delhi: On Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu greeted citizens on the eve of various festivals celebrating the coming of the Indian new year, expressing his hope that the celebrations would serve to strengthen the links of love, harmony, and affection between the many diverse communities that make up India.

According to a statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Murmu had wished citizens a happy Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh, and Sajibu Cheiraoba.

"These festivals, which are celebrated on the arrival of the Indian new year, are symbols of our faith and carriers of our ancient culture. These festivals of happiness strengthen the spirit of social harmony and brotherhood in our society. We also express our gratitude to nature through these festivals," she said.—Inputs from Agencies