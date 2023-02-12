President Murmu appoints new governors

New Delhi: On Sunday, six new governors were chosen, including four BJP leaders and former Supreme Court judge S Adbul Nazeer, who was on the Constitution panel that validated the archaeological report on Ayodhya.

The resignations of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur and Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari have been accepted, as stated in a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

BJP leaders Lakshman Prasad Acharya, C P Radhakrishnan, Shiv Pratap Shukla, and Gulab Chand Kataria, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan, were chosen to be governors of Sikkim, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Assam, respectively.—Inputs from Agencies