President Muizzu Collaborates with Premier Li to Boost Chinese Tourist Arrivals in the Maldives

Maldivian President Muizzu, facing a diplomatic row with India, engages in crucial talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang to bolster Chinese tourism. Amid cancellations by Indian tourists in protest, the leaders delve into e-commerce, development projects, and plans to increase direct flights. Muizzu urges Beijing to enhance efforts, while Chinese analysts highlight the strategic significance of the Maldives in expanding China's influence in the Indian Ocean.

Beijing: Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu engaged in discussions with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday, focusing on collaborative efforts to boost Chinese tourism in the island nation. The talks, part of Muizzu's ongoing five-day visit to China, also encompassed the initiation of various projects committed by Beijing following the signing of 20 agreements with Chinese President Xi Jinping.



During the meeting, the leaders explored avenues for enhanced cooperation in e-commerce, the development plan for the capital city Male, airport expansion, and other developmental initiatives. A joint effort to increase direct flights and expand cooperation in the tourism sector was also a key point of discussion, as detailed in a statement released by the Maldives President's office.



President Muizzu, known for his pro-China stance, finds himself embroiled in a diplomatic dispute with India following derogatory remarks made by three of his ministers against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In response, Muizzu has urged Beijing to intensify efforts to attract more Chinese tourists amid reports of Indian tourists canceling reservations in protest.



While Muizzu has taken action by suspending the ministers responsible for the derogatory comments, the incident has led to a backlash from Indian tourists, who traditionally formed a significant portion of visitors to the Maldives. In 2023, China ranked third, after Russia, in terms of the number of tourists to the Indian Ocean archipelago.



Chinese analysts emphasize the strategic importance of the Maldives, citing its location and numerous islands as pivotal for expanding China's influence in the Indian Ocean region. Despite its small land area and population, the Maldives holds significant geopolitical importance, particularly for economic and energy security and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).



President Muizzu's visit to China has been overshadowed by the diplomatic row with India and a report from the EU Election Observation Mission suggesting the ruling coalition deployed anti-India sentiments and disinformation during the 2023 presidential elections. Muizzu has consistently urged China to increase tourist numbers, harking back to the pre-Covid period when Chinese tourists were the primary visitors.



Premier Li emphasized the foundation of China-Maldives ties on sovereign equality, mutual respect, and shared historical ties during the meeting. Li proposed avenues of support in various fields, including scholarships, vocational training, sports, fisheries and maritime cooperation, ecological cooperation, and meteorological technologies.



Muizzu expressed his desire to strengthen bilateral ties across multiple areas of shared interest, aiming to elevate the relationship between the Maldives and China during his tenure. In his meeting with President Xi Jinping, Muizzu reaffirmed the Maldives' commitment to the one-China policy and extended support to China's Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilisation Initiative, in addition to the Belt and Road Initiative.



The Maldivian President's visit to China is set to conclude on Friday.

