President Likely To Inaugurate IISF Fest In Lucknow On Oct 5

Lucknow: President Ram Nath Kovind is likely to inaugurate the fourth India International Science Fest 2018 (IISF), organised by the Ministry of Sciences Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences and Vigyan Bharti, here at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on October 5.

Organising secretary, Vigyan Bharti, Shreyansh Mandloi said that the fest would see a multitude of events.

He said that in the four-day-long fest, over 11,000 people were expected to take part in the festival which would include 5,000 to 6,000 children from across the country. Mr Mandloi said that among the plethora of programmes, which were being organised, the women scientists and entrepreneurs' conclave would promote and encourage science education and entrepreneurs would be among the women.

'The programme aims to develop entrepreneurship and explore new vistas of opportunities in the field of science and technology among the women." He pointed out that they would also be holding a National Social organisations and Institutions' Meet (NSoIM).

In order to engage the science-oriented organisations and institutions in nation building through the intervention of science and technology, this three-day-long summit would be conducted. The programme aims to deliberate on technologies, innovation methodologies and products developed by the R&D institutions for the masses and also to promote the flagship programme of the government,he said.

Lucknow District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma, who is the nodal officer of the Fest, told UNI here on Sunday that the main venue would be the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan and the other venues would include the NBRI, CIMAP, Scientific Convention Centre and Gomtinagar railway station. "We have invited President to inaugurate the fest," he confirmed.

He said that 600 children would be staying at the Avadh Shilp Gram and he had issued directions to the Nagar Nigam to maintain cleanliness in the area and to the Traffic Department to maintain the smooth flow of traffic. The DM said that arrangements for four 'rain baseras' were being made at the Rama Bai Sthal where 400 children would stay, 500 students would be staying in 91 hotels under OYO and 225 children at the Kisan Mandi.

He has issued directions to LMC to ensure that arrangements were made for proper signage, street lighting, repair of crossings, picking up of garbage and removal of the stray animals. The Medical Department has been told to make arrangements for ambulances, doctors and counsellors at the venue. The Horticulture Department has been told to beautify the city. UNI