President Kovind To Visit Kumbh On Jan 17, Yogi To Grace Inauguration

Lucknow: As UP prepares for the Kumbh at Prayagraj, President Ramnath Kovind is slated to visit Kumbh on January 17.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will formally inaugurate the Kumbh on January 10 when he will open the gates of the Akshayvat and unveil the Saraswati statue along with other government run camps and other facilities.

This was informed by state additional chief secretary information and tourism Avnish Awasthi here on Tuesday. Mr Awasthi said President Ramnath Kovind will be visiting Kumbh on January 17 while vice-president Venkiah Naidu would also visit Sangam, though his date has not been finalised. He said that CM Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate several religious and cultural camps at Kumbh on Thursday next along with holding a press conference.

"During his day visit the CM will visit several places in the Kumbh mela area including the camps of the saints and release the coffee table book on Kumbh besides opening the media center," he said.

Claiming that the government has made elaborate arrangements this time for the Kumbh, which was just double in comparison to 2013 Kumbh, he said that the total area of the Kumbh has been doubled to 3,200 hectares from around 1,500 hectares while the funds invested this time is Rs 4,300 crores when it was just Rs 1,200 crores last time. "We have constructed around 250 kilometers of roads in the mela area while for the first time tent city has been erected for the pilgrims besides basic facilities like toilets, changing room near the bathing ghats have been made in large number," he said. Without projecting any estimated number of pilgrims likely to attend the Kumbh starting from Makarsankranti on January 15 for next over 45 days, Mr Awasthi said in 2013, around 120 million people attend the Kumbh and this time too the numbers would be similar. UNI