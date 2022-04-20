President Kovind Hails Vipassana Meditation Technique In His Kanpur Visit

Kanpur: Terming the Vipassana Meditation method an ancient technique of the country, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that the welfare of the world was possible through this learning which is focused on self-purification.

Following the President's arrival in his hometown here for a brief one-day visit, Mr Kovind reached the Balaji temple situated in Salempur in Maharajpur through a road route.

The President paid his obeisance in the temple and later unveiled the statue of the 'Bharat Mata.'

After staying there for about 25 minutes, Mr Kovind reached the International Vipassana Center and inaugurated the 'Purush Bhawan' of the Dhamm Kalyan Vipassana Center.

On this occasion, the President said that the Vipassana is an extremely ancient technique which focuses on self-purification through introspection, adding that he himself experienced it during practicing it in the center.

The President further said that through this technique, one gets to know that whatever is as it should be, it should be looked upon exactly like that.

Mr Kovind said that India has brought the Vipassana Meditation center to the whole world. Through this technique, not just one's own self, but the whole world can benefit from this technique.

Just the way physical exercises make the body healthy, the Vipassana technique works to make an individual's mind healthy.

The Center's sources informed that the Vipassana technique was started by Lord Gautam Buddha around 2500 years ago. The technique which slowly disappeared in the present days is again being promoted rapidly by conducting researches.

This technique aids an individual to be happy by way of body and mind exercises.

After taking part in the Vipassana programme, the President left to attend a 'Student Shatabdi Day' in DAV College Lawns.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Cabinet Minister Satya Dev Pachauri, Satish Mahana, Mayor Pramila Pandey, MP Devendra Singh Bhole, Salil Vishnoi, MLA Kamal Rani Varun, Commissioner Subhash Chandra Sharma, ADG Prem Prakash, District Magistrate (DM) Vijay Vishwas Pant, SSP Anant Dev were present on the occasion. In view of the President's Kanpur visit, strict security measures have been put into place by the district and police administration.

Security personnel are present on various spots while the intelligence agencies are keeping a keen eye on other incidents and suspects in the district. UNI