President Calls For Quality, Affordable Healthcare Services In The Country

Lucknow: President Ram Nath Kovind has emphasised the importance of quality and affordable healthcare in the country, and particularly in Uttar Pradesh.

The president inaugurated the Apollomedics Super Specialty Hospital here on Sunday.

The President also condoled the death of the CRPF jawans in terror strike in south Kashmir district Pulwama and paid glowing tributes to the martyrdom. The president pointed to the successes in meeting the challenges of traditional infectious and communicable diseases, and also to the changing disease patterns in the country that are giving rise to greater cases to non-communicable or lifestyle ailments. In this context, the President said, the Ayushman Bharat programme, launched in 2018, will go a long way in providing medical cover, especially to underprivileged citizens.

He said Uttar Pradesh is making rapid strides in all fields of development and the super specialty will further add to the profile of the largest state of India.

The President said that quality health for everybody was a shared goal. As such, he was happy the government, civil society, private and charitable institutions and other stakeholders were working together. The President expressed confidence that the Apollomedics Super Specialty Hospital would provide state-of-the-art medical care to the people of the state and the region at a reasonable cost.

Ramnath Kovind said setting up new hospitals is the priority item on the agenda of the Narendra Modi government and the government has formulated and implemented the Ayushman Bharat for achieving this objective.

The Union home minister Rajnath Singh said the super specialty hospital is a significant achievement for the state capital of Uttar Pradesh. He said the NDA government is committed for providing affordable quality healthcare services to all citizens of India.

He said that the Modi government has already launched universal health insurance scheme `Ayushman Bharat' which will provide insurance cover of up to Rs 5 Lakh to 50 crore people of India. Mr Singh said opening of super specialty hospital in Lucknow will go a long way in establishing India as a major country in the field of medical tourism.

He said the Centre has liberalized the issue of visa for the foreigners visiting India for medical treatment. He said India already holds an important in the field of medical tourism and super specialty will further improve the status of India in global map of medical tourism. Home minister said the Swacch Bharat Mission has immensely benefitted the country in both urban and rural areas and helped to improve the sanitation and public health standards.

UP governor Ram Naik also welcomed the opening of the new super specialty hospital. He said this hospital besides serving the people of UP will also caters to the needs of the neighbouring states. Others who were present and spoke on the occasion included Dr Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group. UNI