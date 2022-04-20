President appoints vice chancellors of 12 central universities

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Visitor to Central universities, has approved the appointment of vice chancellors in 12 varsities, according to Ministry of Education (MoE) officials."The VC appointments have been approved by the President for 12 central universities," an MoE official said.The newly appointed vice chancellors include Tankeshwar Kumar (Central University of Haryana), Prakash Bansal (Central university of Himachal Pradesh), Sanjeev Jain (Central university of Jammu), Kshitij Bhusan Das (Central university of Jharkhand), Battu Satyanarayana (Central University of Karnataka), Muthukalingan Krishnan (Central University of Tamil Nadu) and Basuthkar J Rao (Central University of Hyderabad).Kameshwar Nath Singh (Central University of South Bihar); Prabha Shankar Shukla, North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong; Alok Kumar Chakrawal (Guru Ghasidas University, Bilaspur) ; Syed Ainul Hasan, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) and Lokender Singh, Manipur University.Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan had on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that a total of 22 posts of vice chancellors in central universities are vacant, out of which appointments to 12 posts have already been finalised by the Visitor.The 10 universities, which still continue to operate without full time vice chancellors, include Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University. —PTI