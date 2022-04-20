Prerna Diwas celebrated at Shoolini Univ

Solan (The Hawk): Prerna Diwas was celebrated in the Shoolini University campus on Thursday to mark the 81st birthday of the Chancellor Prof PK Khosla.

The celebrations started with the Pooja and Hawan in the temple situated in the premises of university. Prof Khosla later inaugurated the Cancer biology lab. The focus of the Cancer biology lab is to develop new ways to treat cancer, said Prof. Kamal Dev, who heads the project. The research in cancer biology lab will open new horizons for anticancer drug discovery, he added.

The Chancellor of Shoolini also inaugurated Food testing laboratory, funded by the Ministry of Food Processing and Industries, Government of India. It is the only lab of its kind established in Himachal Pradesh. The laboratory is equipped with highly modern facilities such as spectrometry (ICP-OES), gas (GC-MS/MS) and liquid chromatography (UHPLC). Dr. Anil Kumar and Prof. Dinesh Kumar, Coordinators of the lab said that this laboratory is capable to identify various toxic components in food such as pesticides, antibiotics, natural toxins, heavy metals, adulterants, chemical preservatives, etc. Further, it can also be utilised for the nutritional profiling of various food commodities.

A Solar Hut was also inaugurated by Prof Khosla. The Solar Hut is a unique structure that has been manufactured in-house in the workshop of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology of Shoolini University. The idea behind the hut is conservation of energy by maintaining the temperature inside the hut by the utilisation of solar energy. The structure has been innovated and fabricated by Dr Abhilash Pathania, Assistant Professor Mechanical Engineering and a team consisting of Mr Raj Kumar, Lab Technician, Mr Mohan Singh, Machining Instructor and Mr Khem Thakur, Workshop Attendant.

A tree plantation ceremony was also held in the campus followed by a cricket match played between Chancellor's 11(Teaching) and Registrar's 11(Non-Teaching). The match was won by Registrar's 11.

Mrs. Saroj Khosla, Prof. Sunil Puri, Prof. Anuradha, Prof. Somesh Sharma, Mr. MD Sharma, Dr. Rahul Thory, Dr. Rupak, Mrs. Archana Sinhmar, Ms. Shristhi Mathur, and other dignitaries of the university attended the various functions. Prof. Khosla thanked everyone for their wishes and support.











