Prepare Roadmap To Mark 75th Year Of Country's Freedom In 2022: PM Tells Countrymen

Allahabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called on the people to prepare a roadmap to mark the 75th year of the country's freedom in 2022 and take the country in a new India, for the upcoming generation. "Let us think about the India we want to create, when we mark 75 years of freedom in 2022. Let every citizen prepare that roadmap. If every citizen takes just one step ahead, then 125 crore steps would take the country to achieve its goal, which our freedom fighters had seen, while sacrificing their lives," he said. Talking about Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, he said Gandhiji was special because he integrated everything he did, be it cleanliness or Khadi, with the freedom of India. Mr Modi, who was speaking at the Valedictory Ceremony of Sesquicentennial Celebrations of Allahabad High Court here, in presence of several dignitaries, claimed that ensuring justice delivery to poor people is the priority of his government. He also talked about how those associated with the legal profession played a vital role in the freedom struggle and protected people against colonialism. He also said that during his around 3 year rule, over 1200 obsolete laws have been scrapped by the central Government since May 2014. The PM also narrated the saying of Dr Radhakrishnan, "law always change and it should me made as per the tradition and behavior of the society and people, besides it should benefit all its citizens. Claiming that Allahabad High Court is like a 'Tirtha Kshetra' (pilgrim centre) for the judiciary, the Prime Minister claimed that technology was playing a big role in this century and technology was having a big scope in the judiciary as well. "I urge those involved with the start up sector to innovate on aspects, where technology can help the judiciary," he added. Talking about UP, Mr Modi said there is a need for connecting Judiciary with jails, so that the hearings could be held through video-conferencing to expedite the cases." Now in UP, Yogiji has come and I think this project would be expedited," he commented. The PM also appreciated Chief Justice (CJI) Jagdish Singh Khehar for his effort to minimise the cases in the courts by encouraging the judges to put on more work to expedite the pending litigants. Along with the CJI, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, UP Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, senior judge of the Supreme Court Deepak Mishra, UP Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Dilip Babasahab Bhosale addressed the function. During the function, a special postage stamp was issued by the Postal department, while wi-fi network was launched in the HC premises. More

UNI