Prepare Plan To Launch Screening Drive, UP CM Tells Officials

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed all district magistrates and chief medical officers to make a work plan for launching a screening drive while stressing on increasing the coronavirus testing capacity.

At a meeting with senior officials, the CM also directed to carry out screening in areas other than the high-risk containment zones by increasing the number of medical teams to over 1 lakh, an official release said. Every week, these teams should carry out screening in urban and rural areas assigned to them, Adityanath said, adding that infrared thermometers and sanitisers should be given to them.

He directed officials to make proper arrangements for the treatment of all suspected cases and said COVID-19 helpdesks should be set up in hospitals.

He asked for increasing daily testing capacity to 25,000. The use of antigen tests as an alternative arrangement should be encouraged wherever required, he said, adding that the number of beds in hospitals should be taken to 1.50 lakh.

Directing that a special secretary-level officer be posted in every district, the CM said they should work towards strengthening medical arrangements in coordination with the CMOs.

The chief minister asked the nodal officers sent to 11 districts of the state to present their reports and directed setting up teams of senior specialist to help improve medical facilities. PTI