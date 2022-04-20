Preparations Underway For Opening Of Badrinath Dham Portals On May 18

Chamoli: Preparations are underway for the opening of the portals of Shri Badrinath Dham on May 18.

The temple will open on Brahmamuhurt at 4.15 am on May 18.

The staff, officers of various departments and Chardham Devasthanam Board are in Badrinath Dham and have started the necessary preparations for the opening of the doors.

Snow has been removed from the temple premises. The cleanliness and paintwork are in full swing, the Nagar Panchayat Badrinath has completed sanitation and cleanliness work in the entire Badrinath Dham, as well as repairing work is also going on.

And the water and power system has been restored. Special attention is also being given to social distancing and wearing masks has been made mandatory, informed Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board.

Various other departments like electricity, drinking water have gathered at Badrinath Dham to see the arrangements.

Meanwhile, the portals of the Kedarnath temple in the Rudraprayag district will be opened for pilgrims on May 17.

The portals were closed in November last year for the winter season.

According to a government advisory, pilgrims are not allowed to visit these religious places in view of the coronavirus outbreak. —ANI