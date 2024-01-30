Preparations Underway for Budget Session with All-Party Meeting

Key political figures, led by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, convened for an all-party meeting at the Parliament Library building in preparation for the upcoming Budget Session.

New Delhi: In preparation for the Budget Session of Parliament a meeting involving all political parties was held on Monday under the leadership of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. The gathering took place at the Parliament Library building.



The Budget Session is scheduled to begin with President Droupadi Murmus address on Wednesday. May conclude on February 9 depending on the governments priorities. On Thursday Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget. This budget traditionally addresses requirements during the transition period until a new government is formed after the Lok Sabha elections.



Meanwhile in advance of the budget presentation, the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) an industry body has offered a set of important recommendations. These suggestions encompass achieving targets over a three year period bringing petroleum, electricity and real estate under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime with an emphasis on a three rate structure. Furthermore CII proposes increasing capital expenditure by 20% to Rs 12 lakh crores and advocates, for establishing a Ministry of Investment.

