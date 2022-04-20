Lucknow: Lucknow administration handed over Awadh Shilpgram compound to DRDO to convert it into a 450-bed COVID hospital. Preparations are in full swing amid rising COVID cases. The hospital will have a combination of oxygen enabled beds and ICU facilities. —ANI
Preparations For DRDO's 450-Bed COVID Hospital In Lucknow Is Underway
April20/ 2022
