    Preparations For DRDO's 450-Bed COVID Hospital In Lucknow Is Underway

    April20/ 2022


    Lucknow: Lucknow administration handed over Awadh Shilpgram compound to DRDO to convert it into a 450-bed COVID hospital. Preparations are in full swing amid rising COVID cases. The hospital will have a combination of oxygen enabled beds and ICU facilities. —ANI

