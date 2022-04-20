Preparation Afoot For PM's Visit To Varanasi, Security Tightened

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would be accorded a red carpet welcome, on his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency here from Monday.

During his visit, the PM will not only celebrate his 68th birthday along with primary school children in Naruar village in Rohania area but also with a section of rag pickers at Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) on Monday evening while next day, Modi will address a public meeting at Amphi-theatre ground in Banaras Hindu University (BHU) where he will inaugurate several project and launch new projects worth over Rs 557 crores.

On the eve of his visit on Sunday, the security personnel and senior officers inspected all the venues where the PM will visit during his two days staying here.

The security personnel took out a rehearsal with the proposed fleet of PM and ADG (Zone) PV Ramasastry and other senior officers visited Naruar, BHU and DLW to see the arrangements.

Officials said here on Sunday that elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the visit of PM.

As many as 20 SP ranked officers apart from 30 ASPs, 70 COs, 540 inspectors and SIs, 510 head constables, 3350 constables, 60 women SIs, 235 women constables, 265 traffic police personnel will be deployed along with eight companies of PAC jawans, 14 companies of para-military companies, 500 home guards apart from thousands of other personnel to be kept in reserve.

In view of recent violence clashes among the inmates of two hostels and the protests shown during the visit of PM in the city almost a year ago, the security arrangements in the BHU has been tightened and personnel of intelligence wings are on high alert. The divisional commissioner, along with IG (Range) Vijay Singh Meena, district magistrate Surendra Singh, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anand Kulkarni held meeting to review the arrangements.

Besides, in view to maintain secrecy, it is expected that the minute-to-minute schedule of PM programmes would only be received only by late tonight, informed regional Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president Mahesh Chandra Srivastava and UP minister Neelkanth Tiwari.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, they said that PM will arrive land at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Babatpur around 1650 hrs on Monday and would go to Naruar village by helicopter where he will celebrate his birthday along with primary school students. Meanwhile, the faces of the village has been changed as it appears like a model village now as the well dressed children in their school are seen in jubilant mood learning how to interact with Modi. Later, PM will visit DLW where he will meet about 70 rag pickers.

The PM will address a meeting at BHU and leave the city on Tuesday afternoon. In BHU, the PM will inaugurate Babatpur-Shivpur Four-Lane, first phase of Ring Road project and many others apart from laying the foundation stones for Institute of Ophthalmology ( Rs 38 crores), Centre for Vedic Science in BHU (Rs 12 crores), and 132 KV Power Sub-Station at Cholapur (Rs 23.08 crores) apart from some others. UNI