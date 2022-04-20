Premji foundation donates Rs 1,000 crore to fight COVID-19

Bengaluru: The Azim Premji Foundation has donated Rs 1,000 crore for a comprehensive on the ground response to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, an official said on Wednesday.

"Modern global society has not confronted a crisis of this magnitude and type and all must work together to not only deal with this crisis and minimize its human impact, particularly on the disadvantaged," said Azim Premji Foundation''s spokesperson in a statement.

The foundation''s 1,600-member team will coordinate with the government institutions in collaboration with the 350 member strong civil society partners to put the funds to good use.

