Premier League: Tottenham lose to Brighton, drop crucial points

Brighton: Leandro Trossard scored the lone goal as Brighton defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Sunday in the Premier League 2020-21 season here at the Falmer Stadium.

With this loss, Tottenham has slipped to the sixth spot with 33 points from 20 matches while Brighton has jumped to the 17th spot with 21 points from 21 games.

Brighton managed to get the lead in just the 17th minute of the match as Trossard stepped to the occasion and he netted the ball into the goalpost.

Tottenham managed to keep the ball for the most part in the first half, but the side failed to get a goal and as a result, at half-time, the scoreline remained 1-0 in favour of Brighton.

A similar story unfolded in the second half, and Brighton managed to hang on to walk away with a victory.

Tottenham held on to the ball for 57 per cent of the match but the side had lesser shots on target as compared to Brighton.

Jose Mourinho's side had four shots on target while Brighton managed to get five shots on target.

Tottenham will next take on Chelsea in the Premier League 2020-21 season on Thursday. (ANI)