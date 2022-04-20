Premature Closure Of Seven Gaula Gates Severely Affects Business & Govt Revenue

Haldwani: The closure of mining of RBM from the seven Gates of Gaula has upset business and government revenue. Nearly five thousand labourers have returned to their homes due to the closure of Gaula gates prematurely. The wheels of about 5300 dumpers and trucks have seized to move. The business of about thirteen crores has also been reduced. According to an estimated with the surrender of dumpers, the transport department would lose almost Rs 75 lakhs in revenue. Similarly, sale pf petroleum products would also go down by six crores of rupees every month.

In the Haldwani and Lalkuan mining division of Gaula, mining takes place from the Sheeshmahal, Rajpura, Indiranagar, Amla Chauki, Gorapadao, Berippadao, Motahaldu, Halduchaur, Devarampur, Lalkuan and Shantipuri gates. Of these, seven gates have been closed a month ago. About eight thousand workers from Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand come to here for mining operations. About five thousand of these laborers have returned home and about 5300 vehicles parked. With the premature closing of the gates, the forest corporation and department have lost a revenue of about 20 crore rupees compared to the previous year. According to the transport authorities, surrender of vehicles actively in the mining process will incur a loss of almost one crore rupees.

Businesses Affected

The mining session starts in October and ends in May. Workers coming from outside buy ration, petroleum products, meat, milk, curd, medicine, clothes, vegetable from Haldwani market. Hundreds of stores run just because of vehicles involved in mining for repairing, spare parts, tyre tubes etc. The Department of Transportation receives revenue in taxes, forest department by way of forest road tax, GST etc.

With the surrender of about 5000 vehicles involved in mining, has affected the petroleum business to the tune of rupees 25 lakhs per day - Virendra Chadha, Chairman Petroleum Dealers Association.

When the Gaula gates are open, we do good business, but the premature closure has affected our routine business. -Rahul Kesarwani, grocery store owner, Indiranagar.

With the closure of Gaula gates, our work has been reduced to less than half. -Amit Kumar, Motor Mechanic, Halduchaur