    Prem Singh Tamang meets Governor, stakes claim to form new govt

    The Hawk
    June3/ 2024
    Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang officially staked claim to form the next government in Sikkim on Monday, presenting a resolution passed by newly-elected SKM MLAs to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

    Gangtok: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday called on Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and submitted a resolution passed by newly-elected MLAs of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) electing him as their legislature party leader to stake claim to form the next government, an official said.

    He was accompanied by all the newly-elected SKM MLAs during the meeting with the Governor at the Raj Bhavan.

    Acharya congratulated the newly elected MLAs and wished them well.

    It was not immediately known when the swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister and his council of ministers would take place, the official said.

    Tamang the outgoing CM had called on the Governor on Sunday evening and had submitted his resignation to clear the decks for the formation of a new government.

    Acharya had asked Tamang to continue as the chief minister for the time being.

    The SKM won 31 of the 32 seats in the assembly elections, the counting for which was held on Sunday. The opposition SDF secured one seat.

    —PTI

