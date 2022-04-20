Prem Ratan Dhan Payo box office collection: The Salman Khan family entertainer earns Rs 250 cr worldwide!

The film is just unstoppable right now� Salman Khan was supposed to make this Diwali very starry and he hasn�t disappointed a bit. He has kept it so blindingly blingy and glittery first with his film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and now with its box office collection, there is no going back from here. It has created ripples in the industry with its box office collection. The kind of benchmarks it had set, we doubt anything or any other film will be able to cross it. When you get a bumper opening like this, you can only imagine what will come next. In last four days, PRDP has earned so much that its worldwide gross now stands at Rs. 250 crore! Prem Ratan��opened with Rs�40.35 crore which is the biggest opening anyone got this year. Even Salman�s previous release Bajrangi Bhaijaan paled in its comparison. He trumped his ownself. Now, that is inevitable. When he is the only Khan creating a storm at the box office twice in one year, you can only go one up on yourself as there is no one else to defeat! So, he took on his own film BB by crushing its opening day collection of more than Rs�27 cr with a whopping Rs�40.35 cr! But that�s not all. It continued to gain money and entered the 100 cr club in just three days and as of now the India gross stands at Rs�191 cr while overseas is at $8.9 mn (59 cr). Check out Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh�s tweets�