Preity Zinta Vacays With Hubby, Sun, Snow And Smiles

Mumbai: Actress Preity Zinta has given fans a glimpse of her vacation with husband Gene Goodenough, and she sure is having a gala this winter. "Sun, snow and smiles… so much to be grateful for #Patiparmeshwar #Thanksgiving #Break #Ting," she wrote, sharing a picture of herself with her husband.

In the picture, the couple stands in the snow. Preity wears a red bomber jacket with a blue cap while Gene is seen in a black jacket and cap. The actress also shared a video where they are seen throwing snowballs at each other.

"Sometimes you have to go with the flow and play with snow #Thanksgiving #Break #Fun #Holiday #PatiParmeshwar #Lovingit #Ting," she wrote with the video. Recently, Preity shared that she is missing the days when pandemic was a word in textbooks and safety was taken for granted.