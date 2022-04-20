Preity Zinta to tie knot by the end of this month!

New Delhi :-Bollywood actress Preity Zinta may have blasted over rumored dates of her marriage but such news are hard to stop by. Recent reports suggest that she is likely to tie knot with her long time boyfriend Gene Goodenough based in Los Angeles.

Am seriously fed up with all the speculation about my personal life ! The media really knows how to ruin things THIS NEEDS TO STOP ! #fedup � Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 9, 2016

The best evenings are always the unplanned onesThanks #thekornerhouse 4 a wonderful evening & awesome food??Ting ! pic.twitter.com/GNHGMEO5Bh � Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 5, 2016

After a week, another report was published that she is getting married within 10 days. The report also mentioned that this will be a low key affair and will be held in Los Angeles. A fortnight ago, Preity was snapped with friends Salman Khan, Sussanne Khan and Anu Dewan at an 'unplanned' dinner. The Ishkq In Paris actor had also shared a collage of photos from the evening on Twitter:Earlier this month a website reported that they will be tying knot during this Valentine week, but that resulted only in strong reaction from the actress.