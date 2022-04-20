Preity Zinta in love again!

Mumbai: Bollywood�s dimpled beauty Preity Zinta has admitted to being in a relationship with someone �nice�, a tabloid has reported. The actress and co-owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings XI, is apparently seeing someone for quite some time now. Zinta, who was earlier in a long relationship with industrialist Ness Wadia, broke up with him a few years back. The duo was embroiled in controversy last year, with the two making allegations and counter-allegations against each other. However, according to the latest reports, Zinta and Wadia have closed the matter and have moved on with their respective lives. Preity will soon be seen judging dance reality show �Nach Baliye� season 7, which has real-life celebrity couples as participants. Here�s wishing Preity all the very best for her personal and professional lives.