Preity Zinta hints at 'new beginnings' in 2021

Los Angeles: Bollywood actress Preity Zinta on Thursday teased fans saying lots of exciting news was coming up in the year ahead. She asked fans to take a guess.

The Los Angeles-based actress shared a throwback photo where she poses with a cricket bat.

"This is definitely the year of new beginnings. Lots of exciting & interesting news coming up. Any guess folks ? Watch this space for more…. till then keep guessing aur bolo kya?#newbeginnings #somethingnew #bolokya #Hello2021," she captioned the image.

Reacting to her post, netizens started speculating about what new beginning the actress was referring to.

While some users feel Preity is hinting at making a comeback to Bollywood, others feel she is about to make an announcement regarding her Indian Premier League cricket team Kings XI Punjab, or maybe she is planning to own a female IPL team. Yet another set of users feel the actress might be interested in joining politics in India.

Seeing her photo holding a cricket bat, a user speculated that Preity might be playing the lead role in a film based on Indian women's cricket team. Another user expressed that the actress has perhaps signed a new film opposite Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. (IANS)

