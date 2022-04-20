Preity Zinta completes 22 years in Bollywood

Mumbai: Actress Preity Zinta has completed 22 years in Bollywood, and she has thanked her colleagues and fans.

"A BIG THANKYOU all my directors, my co-stars & my fans for making me who I am today. Dreams do come true so never stop believing in yourself. If I can do it so can you #22yearsofPZ #Grateful #Blessed #Thankyou #Ting," Preity tweeted.

Preity caught attention with an advertisement, and went on to do modelling. She later went on to become one of the biggest stars of Bollywood in the nineties and the 2000s, working in projects like "Dil Se..", "Soldier", "Kya Kehna", "Sangharsh", "Dil Chahta Hai", "Koi… Mil Gaya", "Kal Ho Naa Ho" and "Veer-Zaara".

On the acting front, Preity was last seen on screen in the 2018 film, "Bhaiaji Superhit". The film marked her comeback after a seven-year break and also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

Last month, Preity shared that she had resumed shooting post Covid-19 lockdown.

The actress shared a couple of boomerang videos on Instagram Stories to share the fact with fans. In the first video, the actress is seen getting her makeup done and in the second, her hair is being styled.

"Back on a show — post Covid tests, masks and hand sanitizers," she wrote, without revealing what she was shooting for.

