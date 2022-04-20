Preity Zinta binges on 'Soldier' amid self-isolation

Mumbai: While practicing self-isolation, actor Preity Zinta on Wednesday took a trip down the memory lane and said "watching 'Soldier' after forever" as she shared a clip from the movie on social media. The 45-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a still from the romantic-action movie.

Clad in a blue coloured outfit, the shared photograph had the 'Veer-Zaara; actor in her character along with the movie's co-star Bobby Deol. "Watching "Soldier" after forever with mom & hubby Cuz Tuesday night is Hindi movie night [?] and I cannot say no to mom and Gene Missya @iambobbydeol #Day21 #quarantine #stayhome #staysafe #ting," the 'Veer Zaara' actor wrote.

Like many other Bollywood stars, Preity Zinta is making the best use of her social media platforms in raising awareness about the coronavirus. As misinformation that animals spread coronavirus is causing many pet owners to abandon their pets, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor also urged people not to abandon their pets.

"Abandoning your pets is the most inhuman thing one can do right now, especially when it is confirmed that they are not carriers of the virus. Have a heart folks, stay safe, love your pets and pls follow social distancing," she wrote on her Instagram post. The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1637 on Tuesday. The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 38 while 133 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)