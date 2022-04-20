Preity Zinta's cousin commits suicide, blames wife and in-laws in his note

Preity Zinta's cousin, Nitin Chauhan has shot himself dead. The family member, who was residing in Shimla with his wife and family, breathed his last on Friday morning. Reportedly, the 38 year old shot himself in the head with a pistol, in a vehicle, bearing the registration number HP 51 2089 near Sector 2, new Shimla. Before committing suicide, Nitin wrote two notes stating reasons behind him taking such a drastic step. The letters were retrieved from his car as well as his home. In both the letters, he has blamed his wife and in-laws for driving him to kill himself.









It is believed that Chauhan was going through a tumultuous marital life. Even in his letters, Zinta's cousin has blamed his wife and in-laws for treating him badly. He took this extreme step ahead of the court hearing of his legal separation from wife. According to Deccan Chronicle, Chauhan claimed that his wife didn't let him meet their sons and accused his wife and in-laws for harassing him. Based on the suicide notes retrieved, a complaint has been lodged. Police have filed an abetment to suicide case against his in-laws and wife.







The weapon has been taken by the police, who have sent it to the forensics as evidence. Investigation is being carried out on the same and soon more evidence shall be retrieved and the case will go to the court. We pray for Preity Zinta and her family. May his soul rest in peace.





Stay tuned to this space as we will update you more on the developments in this case. —Bollywood Life