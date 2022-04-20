Pregnant Women Too Will Be Given Covid Vaccine At AIIMS Rishikesh

After getting approval from the Ministry of Health, covid vaccine is also being administered to pregnant women. On this, Professor Ravikant, Director AIIMS said that pregnant women should compulsorily take the covid vaccine to prevent covid infection. He said that this vaccine is safe for everyone and pregnant women of any stage can get the covid vaccine. If vaccinated, both the mother and the unborn baby will be able to get a protective shield.

Professor Vartika Saxena, chairperson covid-19 Immunization and HOD CFM Department said that the covid vaccine is completely safe and reliable. She said that mother and the unborn child both can be at risk if a pregnant woman gets covid infection. That is why it is necessary that every pregnant woman should get the covid vaccine. Professor Saxena said that according to the covid protocol, only those pregnant women who have not had covid infection during the last 90 days and who do not complain of any kind of allergy can be given this vaccine.

Dr. Mahendra Singh, in-charge covid Vaccination Center AIIMS informed that the first dose of vaccine has been administered to pregnant women to AIIMS Nursing Officer Sushila Choudhary. He said that so far a total of 36 thousand 374 people have been given the covid vaccine till 16 August.

Now pregnant women will also be given covid vaccine at the at AIIMS Rishikesh. This facility has been started in the vaccination center of AIIMS from Friday.