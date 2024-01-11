Pregnant Women In Surat Inscribe Lord Rama's Name In 21 Languages Ahead Of Ayodhya's 'Pran Pratishta

Surat (Gujarat): In a heartwarming display of devotion, 42 pregnant women in Surat, Gujarat, have contributed uniquely to the 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony of Lord Rama's deity in Ayodhya.

Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony, these expectant mothers inscribed the mantra 'Jai Shri Ram' 21 times in 21 different national and international languages, symbolising spiritual connectivity.

Garbh Sanskar counsellor Ameesha Ben, guiding the initiative, explained the profound significance of writing 'Rama' 21 times.

"The name 'Rama' has been written 21 times in various national and international languages, totaling 441 (21 x 21), and the significance of the number nine is considered extremely auspicious. The birth anniversary of Lord Rama, Ram Navami, falls on the 27th Nakshatra, symbolising nine. This initiative aims to turn the child's spiritual and emotional level towards God through the language of devotion, the language of Rama, and the medium of vibrations. From Satyug to Kalyug, cremation is done uttering 'Rama.' Thus, it is emphasised that without Rama, both the beginning and end are not possible. This work has been undertaken with utmost sincerity for this purpose." Ameesha Ben said. On January 22, as the nation celebrates the 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony in various ways, these women stand out by linking their pregnancies with the spiritual occasion.

Vishwa Ben, one of the participants, creatively wrote Lord Rama's mantra in 21 different languages, expressing joy and positivity.

"Now the entire country is celebrating the arrival of Rama. We have also written Rama's name with the intention of instilling Rama-like qualities and expressing joy in our children. The advent of God, yes, I have written Lord Rama's name 5000 times, and when we wrote this mantra, I felt positive energy," Vishwa Ben said. This unique contribution reflects the diverse ways individuals across the country are expressing their devotion during the festivities. From tattoos to flags, caps, and free tea offerings, people are showcasing their unique forms of reverence for Lord Rama during this auspicious occasion. Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Pran Pratishta ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration. According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people. —ANI