Pregnant Woman Shown The Door By Nursing Home Staff

Sambhal: The pregnant wife of a journalist was allegedly shown the door by the staff of a nursing home in Uttar Pradesh as he had made video of a woman giving birth to a child outside the facility, police said on Sunday.

According to a complaint, Ravi said his wife was admitted on Friday at a nursing home in Chandausi in Sambhal district.

Around 11 pm, a pregnant woman gave birth to a baby outside the nursing home, where he was sitting.

As he was making the video, the doctors at the nursing home and other staff misbehaved with him, beat him and his pregnant wife was shown the door from the nursing home, the complaint stated. Kotwali police station incharge Devendra Sharma said a case had been registered against Dr Sharad, Dr Monika and six other people, adding that an investigation was on. —PTI