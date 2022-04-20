Pregnant Keira Knightley prefers loose clothes

Los Angeles: Pregnant actress Keira Knightley says her waist has �disappeared� due to the baby bump, and so she likes wearing loose clothes. The 29-year-old, who is expecting her first child with husband James Righton, thinks dressing her changing shape for awards isn't too difficult for her. But she's not opting for tight-fitting garments because of pregnancy, reports eonline.com. Talking about dressing her bump at the Screen Actors Guild awards Sunday, she said: �It just means you're not going to wear anything tight. Actually, people do wear tight things when they're pregnant, don't they? I don't want to go for that. So it's just on quite loose, which is quite nice.� "The shoes are quite high -- they may come off later. I can go, 'Well, I'm pregnant so my shoes have to come off and no one's allowed to say anything'." Admiring presenter Maria Menounos' fitted, strapless gold dress, she added: "If I had that waist at the moment, I'd do the same thing. But the waist has disappeared so I can't do that." IANS