Pregnant Kate Middleton visits 'Downton Abbey' set

Los Angeles: A self-admitted big fan of hit TV series "Downton Abbey", Kate Middleton stopped by its set at Ealing Studios in West London. The pregnant Duchess was all smiles as she met everyone on the set, ranging from writer and show creator Lord Julian Fellowes, executive producer Liz Trubridge, makeup artists at work, costume designers, seamstresses and cutters in the workshop, to the people behind the design and production process of set scenery and props, reported Ace Showbiz. In addition to those people, Middleton made time to greet a bunch of the series' stars, including Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Lesley Nicol, and Sophie McShera. She was later on presented with a posy and wooden train by the cast's youngest member Oliver Barker, who plays Lady Mary's son, Master George Crawley, who met her alongside his on-screen mom Michelle Dockery. PTI