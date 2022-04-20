Pregnant Christian Woman Shot At In Pakistan

Karachi: A 36-year-old pregnant Christian woman was shot at by two unidentified assailants outside a school here in Pakistan, a media report said.

Kiran, who is seven months pregnant, had gone to Karachi Public School in Korangi area with her husband Amjad for their son's admission, Dawn news reported.

The bike-borne assailants struck when she was inside her car waiting for her husband and son to return from the school. They opened fire at her and fled.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors said that she has sustained a wound in the chest from a bullet which went through her arm, according to the report.

The condition of the woman, who belongs to the Christian community, is improving, it said.

A police officer has ruled out any robbery attempt, saying her valuables were not taken away. The family also told the police that they have no enmity with anyone.

A case has been registered against two unknown suspects on the complaint of the husband, with the motive listed as unknown, the report said.

—PTI