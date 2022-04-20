Precision Farming Will Lead To Next Green Revolution: Dr Bisht

Pantnagar: Pantnagar University's 101 st farmers' fair-cum- agro-industrial exhibition, popularly known as Kisan Mela, was inaugurated today at the main campus of Pantnagar University by Dr. B.S. Bisht, former Vice-Chancellor of Pantvarsity and at present Director of Birla Institute Applied Sciences, Bhimtal, by cutting the ribbon. On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor, Dr. J. Kumar; Director Extension Education, Dr. Y.P.S. Dabas and other dignitaries were present. After inaugurating the fair, Dr. Bisht, was taken for a round of fair- ground by Dr. J. Kumar and was shown Horticulture Exhibition, Innovation Stall and Hill Agriculture Stall besides other stalls of the university and other private and public sector organizations.

The main inaugural ceremony of the fair was organized at Gandhi Auditorium of the University. Besides Dr. B.S. Bisht, Dr. J. Kumar, Member of Board of Management of Pantvarsity, Dr. Ajay Singh and Shri J.S. Sandhu; Dr. Y.P.S. Dabas; Director Experiment Station, Dr. J.P. Singh; was also present on the dais. The chief guest, Dr. Bisht, said that next green revolution will be lead by precision farming technology or smart farming which will enable more production with least resources like soil, water, fertilizer, etc. He asked to take this technology to all the farmers and also integrate it with other sciences like nano technology, biotechnology, polyhouse technology, etc. Dr. Bisht also emphasized upon making hill agriculture more profitable so that youth of the area could be associated with agriculture and their migration could be contained.

Dr. J. Kumar, presiding over the inaugural function, in his address counted the significant achievements made in Indian agriculture, so far. However, he pointed out lesser yield of different crops in India as compared to world average and desired to increase it by taking lesson from some famers who have shown more yield of crops than the world's highest yield. He also said that the small and marginal farmers, which account for more than 80 percent of total Indian farmers, will play a major role in next green revolution and asked the scientists to developed technologies suiting to these farmers.

Dr. Ajay Singh and Shri J.S. Sandu also lauded the contribution of Pantnagar University in Indian Agriculture. In the beginning, Dr. Dabas, while welcoming the participants including farmers, guests and delegates, told about the details of this farmers' fair. At the end of inaugural ceremony, Dr. J.P. Singh, Director, Experiment Station, thanked all the guests and farmers. On this occasion, 09 progressive farmers selected from different districts of Uttarakhand were alsohonoured. Some new literature was also release on this occasion.

This four-day seminal event attracts thousands of farmers from U.P., Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra and other states of India besides Uttarakhand. All major organizations in farm sector, representing major brands, put-up their informative and imaginative stalls displaying the latest and best in modern agriculture technology.