Pre-Counselling, Diagnosis Can Prevent Genetic Diseases And Disorders In Future Generations, Say Doctors

Hyderabad (Telangana): Pre-counselling and right diagnosis are a must to prevent genetic diseases and disorders in the future generations, say doctors. Speaking to ANI, Dr Gayatri, a Thalassemia specialist said: "Thalassemia and sickle cell diseases can be prevented by detecting the carriers by a blood test. If two carriers of this disease get married then there are 25 per cent chances of their children getting affected by the disease."

"Carrier detection must be our goal. This can be done during pregnancy or before marriage. If there is a couple whose child is affected with Thalassemia then the family members and blood relatives need to be screened," she said. Dr Krishna Rao, member of Indian Organization for Rare Diseases asserted that there is a need to "spread awareness on Rare Diseases Day, celebrated on a rare date -- February 29, as it comes only once in four years". "There are about 7,000 rare diseases. As per statistics, 85 per cent of them are genetic. In Telangana, around 20 lakh people are suffering from genetic disorders," he said. Mohammed Imran, a differently-abled person who is suffering from a muscular disorder, said: "Some of my muscles do not function properly due to the disorder. I cannot sit, stand or move on my own. I have to be dependent on somebody. I am a B.Tech graduate. I was working in a software company but now I am unemployed. There must be awareness regarding these genetic diseases so that the future generations can be prevented from getting such diseases through basic precautionary measures and proper diagnosis." ANI