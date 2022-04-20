Pre Budget: Logistics Sector Demands Enhanced Focus, Bringing Fuel Under GST

New Delhi: To maintain the growth momentum and spur it further, the logistics sector expects an enhanced focus on the quarter from the Union Budget and urged the government to bring fuel under the GST.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd Chief Finance Officer Yogesh Patel said,'We would urge the government to bring fuel under GST. This will help in getting standarisation in the sector and provide cost effectiveness.'

He said the sector also expected the government to simplify the GST administration across, including enabling online real time reconciliation, input credit ability and optimum utilisation of credit ledgers.

'We wish that the Finance Minister ensures Streamline labour laws and remove restrictive laws like mathadi,' Mr Patel maintained.

He stated that the government needs to realign policies. 'While the changes made in the indirect tax laws are surely appreciated, there is also requirement to iron out the issues that have remained post implementation,' he said.

He pointed out that Fitness certificate for trucks should not be every year but every three years for up to six years old trucks and after that every two years.

For new vehicles, Mr Patel said, it should not be required to be given by Regional Transport Office (RTO) and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) should issue that.

He said Factory license norms should be eased – post GST manufacturing foot print needs to change, but procedural delays are impacting the process.

Mr Patel suggested continued focus on cost of logistics and logistics performance index, adding specifically, make multimodal logistics a reality.

