PRCI to setup Young Communicators Club in the universities in the region

Vivek Atray to head Chandigarh Chapter of PRCI

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Chapter of Public Relations Council of India elected Mr Vivek Atray, former IAS officer, motivational speaker, and author, has been elected as Chairman for 2020-21.

Vivek Atray who had been engaged with the Chapter of PRCI since 2010 said that there is a greater need for every organisation to deploy effective communication for its survival, growth, and success.

With extensive senior resource persons available in the city, the Chapter would not only organise professional training programmes for the corporate and public sector but would also be establishing Young Communicator Clubs (YCC) in various Universities to prepare the youth for the challenges of life.

Public Relations Council of India is the national apex body of public relations practitioners, communicators, academicians, and media personalities with 34 chapters across India and chapters in Dubai, Sri Lanka,Bangladesh ,Nepal and Bhutan..

Other office bearers of the Chapter include Vice Chairman Prof Jayanth Pethkar from School of Communication Studies, PU; Secretary Sudeep Rawat, PR consultant; Joint Secretary Gurmeet Singh Khaira, PRO, DIPR Punjab; Pavittar Singh, Director PIB. The executive members include Amit Roy, Aditya Sharma, Ritu Nag, Lalit Sharma, Shikha Nehra and Arun Jauhar.

Jatinder Vij shall be National Council representative and Aneesh Bhanot the Zonal Representative of the Chapter.

National Vice President , CJ Singh, and the North Zone Chairperson of PRCI, Renuka B Salwan shall be the Advisors to the Chapter.