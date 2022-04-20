PRCI Opens Young Communicators Club In MCM DAV

Signs An Mou With Mcm Dav College

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Chandigarh Chapter of Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) inked another MoU with MCM DAV College, Chandigarh to strengthen the industry-academia partnership and establish a Young Communicators Club.



The MoU was signed by the Chairman of the Chandigarh Chapter of PRCI Vivek Atray, and the College Principal Dr Nisha Bhargava, to setup a Young Communicators Club in MCM DAV.

Speaking on the occasion MCM DAV Principal Dr Nisha Bhargava, appreciated the PRCI initiative to work with the faculty and the students of the college to improve their communication and leadership skills which would stand them in good stead both in their personal and professional life.

.

Chapter Chair of PRCI Mr Vivek Atray informed that this is the second Chapter that has been chartered after the Shoolini University, in order to mentor and guide the students in organizing lectures, workshops by professionals for their career growth.

The PRCI Chief Mentor and Chairman Emeritus, M.B. Jayaram, National President of PRCI, Dr T Vinaykumar and National Head of YCC Ms Chinmaye Pravin, sent their best wishes to the management of MCM DAV College for establishing YCC in their campus.

MCM DAV YCC appointed Dr. Manjot Kaur as Counsellor and Coordinator and Dr. Preeti Gambhir, YCC Coordinator from amongst the faculty, while Mr Ashish Mudgal shall be the coordinator on behalf of Chandigarh Chapter of PRCI.

The programme was attended by Senior National Vice President of PRCI C J Singh, North Zonal Head Renuka Salwan, Chapter Secretary Sudeep Rawat.